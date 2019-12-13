3.42 RUB
Ukraine is not welcome in NATO
Ukraine will not be invited to the NATO summit to be held in the US in the summer, the New York Times reports. And, of course, there is no talk of inviting the country to the Alliance in any form.
The summit participants will apparently search for a format of interaction with Kiev that would show support for the country, but would not bind the organization to any obligations.
The other day, there was also a leak from the White House: American publications reported that the United States offered Zelensky to cede territories and in exchange receive security guarantees for Ukraine. For example, in the format of joining NATO, but with significant restrictions. Obviously, Ukraine has finally turned into a suitcase without a handle for its senior partners: it is a pity to drop it, and there is no possibility to drag it.
