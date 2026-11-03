UN Adopts Resolution Proposed by Belarus on Banning New Types of WMD

The First Committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted—by way of a vote—a resolution initiated by Belarus titled "Prohibition of the Development and Manufacture of New Types of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and New Systems of Such Weapons: Report of the Conference on Disarmament," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

"177 states supported the Belarusian initiative, which underscores its relevance and significance to international efforts aimed at strengthening the disarmament and non-proliferation regime," the ministry emphasized.

Along with Belarus, the 20 co-sponsors of the document include Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, and several other nations from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. "The broad geographical range of co-sponsors clearly demonstrates the universal nature of the Belarusian initiative and its capacity to unite countries around a common goal: preventing the development and production of new types of weapons of mass destruction and new systems of such weapons," the press service noted.

The Foreign Ministry added that Belarus will continue to consistently advocate for the strengthening of international security, the development of constructive dialogue, and the consolidation of efforts among states to prevent the emergence of new types of weapons of mass destruction.