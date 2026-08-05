UN comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on beach near Gelendzhik

The UN opposes any attacks that result in civilian casualties, especially children, said Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attacks on a playground in the Belgorod region and on a beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik. This was reported by TASS.

"We oppose all attacks that result in civilian casualties, especially those that kill or injure children," Haq said.

Six people were killed in the drone attack near Gelendzhik.