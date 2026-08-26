UN Cuts Budget for Supporting Ukrainian Refugees

Aid for Ukrainian refugees worldwide is dwindling. For example, the UN has cut its 2026 support budget by almost 25% compared to last year's figures. This decision is attributed to funding shortages and the debts of the member states.

Some EU countries are taking similar steps to save money. The EU previously tightened the conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainians, particularly for men of military age. New applicants are required to confirm their military service in Ukraine.