UN: Number of people living in extreme poverty reaches 1.2 billion

Data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) indicate that the number of people living in extreme poverty has risen for the first time since 2010, reaching 1.2 billion, RIA Novosti reports.

"The number of people living in multidimensional poverty has increased for the first time since the indicator was introduced in 2010, reaching 1.2 billion," according to the 2026 update of the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index, published by the UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative at the University of Oxford.

This figure is 51.5 million higher than in the previous report. Children account for more than half of these 1.2 billion people—specifically, 617 million. Of these, 83% live in rural areas.

At the same time, the UN noted that many countries continue to make progress. For instance, 30 of the 89 countries analyzed in the ranking halved their poverty rates in less than 15 years. A positive trend is observed in countries such as Egypt, Nepal, Vietnam, and China, which have recorded the fastest rates of poverty reduction.

It is noted that the rise in poverty is partly driven by population growth.

"In Angola and Zambia, the proportion of the population living in poverty also declined; however, population growth rates outpaced poverty reduction rates, resulting in an overall increase in the number of poor people," the UN reported.