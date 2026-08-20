UN: Only 3% of Gaza’s Farmland Remains Usable

Only 3 percent of the agricultural land in the Gaza Strip remains usable. This follows from a published analysis of satellite imagery conducted by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) together with the UN Satellite Centre, according to the UN News Centre website.

“Without urgent measures to restore safe access to land and provide the necessary support to farmers, the possibilities of reviving local food production will continue to shrink,” said Rein Paulsen, Director of FAO’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

The reduction in the area of land on which Palestinian farmers can work is explained mainly by the lack of access rather than by new destruction. In June 2026 access was still maintained to just over 4,000 hectares of agricultural land in Gaza, or 27 percent of its total area. However, about 3,600 hectares of that land are unsuitable for cultivation.

According to FAO, the sharpest contraction in accessible land occurred in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. This happened mainly because of the westward shift of the so-called Yellow Line that separates the ceasefire zone from territory under the military control of the Israel Defense Forces.

The situation of the enclave’s residents remains extremely difficult. Over the past weekend alone UN partners reported numerous airstrikes and shelling, predominantly west of the Yellow Line, where the majority of the Strip’s population is concentrated.