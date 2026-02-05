UN Requests $400 Million for Budget

The UN Human Rights Office is seeking $400 million to continue its operations. This was stated by Volker Türk, head of the organization.

According to him, due to the sharp reduction in contributions from the United States and European countries, the office has effectively entered a state of crisis. The resource shortfall has already led to widespread consequences: the number of missions has been more than halved compared to 2024 levels, with representation in 17 countries reduced.