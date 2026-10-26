The "United Serbia" coalition has been defeated in snap parliamentary elections in Serbia. This was announced by the country’s former president, Aleksandar Vučić. Acknowledging the defeat of his party and coalition, he stated that the "Student List" had emerged victorious. This new political force has secured approximately 135 out of 250 parliamentary seats, leaving the ruling bloc with only 105. Vučić has already accused his opponents of working on behalf of European nations and the American "deep state," describing the outcome as the "validation of a revolution" aimed at dismantling Serbia’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria is also tallying its election results. While official figures will be announced tomorrow, the general picture is already clear. The country is headed for a runoff in the presidential election, as no candidate managed to secure the 50% of the vote required for an outright win. In the first round, incumbent President Iliana Iotova garnered approximately 35% of the vote, while her main challenger, Gyurov, secured the support of about 32% of the electorate. The most striking aspect of the election was the record-low turnout—just over 22% of eligible citizens cast their ballots, marking an all-time low in the country's history.