United States to Make Strategic Reserve of Critical Fossils
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is planning to establish a strategic reserve of critical minerals that will be purchased and stored for American manufacturers.
The US President presented this as another step by Washington to develop its own supply chain in the face of China's restrictions on magnet exports, which has led to shortages for automobiles, robots, semiconductors, drones, and other products.
This measure, according to Trump, will ensure that the US has all the critical minerals and rare earth metals it needs. The project will cost nearly $12 billion.