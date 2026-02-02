United States to Make Strategic Reserve of Critical Fossils

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b9533f-5d94-4cb3-a6db-c250e91cc269/conversions/e6392242-34a8-4b53-a70d-cf731f746603-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b9533f-5d94-4cb3-a6db-c250e91cc269/conversions/e6392242-34a8-4b53-a70d-cf731f746603-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b9533f-5d94-4cb3-a6db-c250e91cc269/conversions/e6392242-34a8-4b53-a70d-cf731f746603-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b9533f-5d94-4cb3-a6db-c250e91cc269/conversions/e6392242-34a8-4b53-a70d-cf731f746603-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump is planning to establish a strategic reserve of critical minerals that will be purchased and stored for American manufacturers.

The US President presented this as another step by Washington to develop its own supply chain in the face of China's restrictions on magnet exports, which has led to shortages for automobiles, robots, semiconductors, drones, and other products.