United States Turns Down an OSCE Mission for the Elections

The United States Has Turned Down an OSCE Mission for the Elections

The Trump administration has, for the first time in 25 years, declined to invite OSCE observers to the 2026 midterm elections. The organization has carried out monitoring of all federal elections in the United States since 2002.

The State Department fears outside influence on the voting. Staff of the US Justice Department are expected to watch the process from inside.

The organization itself expressed regret and recalled that participating states voluntarily undertook to invite observers, and that Washington’s refusal contradicts that requirement.