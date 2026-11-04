According to forecasts, the number of participants in protest actions across France on November 5 could reach between 540,000 and 780,000, TASS reports.

An internal memo from the National Territorial Intelligence Directorate (DNRT) dated November 3 estimates that between 500,000 and 700,000 people could turn out for demonstrations in the French regions. Another 40,000 to 80,000 participants are expected in Paris, according to the French capital’s police intelligence unit. The day of demonstrations has been classified as high-risk due to the likelihood of large-scale public disorder.

The DNRT assesses that the demonstrations may attract radical individuals—who do not necessarily adhere to a specific political ideology—as well as organized members of far-left movements seeking to destabilize the state. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the protests could reach "a new threshold of violence," including in city centers, where rioting and the looting of shops could occur.

Unrest in France began in September with protests by students dissatisfied with teacher shortages and overloaded academic schedules.

Subsequently, trade unions and members of the "Yellow Vests" movement joined the protests, voicing opposition to the decline in purchasing power and rising fuel prices.

Following the unrest on October 17, the French Interior Ministry increased the number of police officers and gendarmes deployed to maintain public order from 10,000 to 70,000. Street protests have been banned in many cities, and curfews have been imposed. The events on October 24 and 31 went much more calmly.