Level of interaction between Belarus and Turkey is very high - Lukashenko and Erdogan have a full understanding

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey and concurrently to the Republic of Iraq Viktor Rybak pointed to the high level of interaction between Turkey and Belarus.

Lukashenko and Erdogan have a full understanding. In November 2016, Erdogan paid his first visit to Belarus. In 2017, the leaders met in Beijing in the margins of the "One Belt and One Road" summit. In February 2019, they met in Sochi as part of the talks between the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran on resolving the situation in Syria. In April 2019, the president of Belarus is visiting Turkey.

"We have very good relations, many areas of cooperation on which we move. Turkey is one of the friendliest states for Belarus. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports Belarus at all international platforms. Similarly, we support Turkey. Therefore, such friendly relations with the Turkish state and the Turkish people are very important for us," said the President of Belarus."

Since June 2014, neither we nor the Turks need visas for short-term trips. Minsk and Ankara actively cooperate at international platforms, including the UN, the OSCE, and the WTO. Five honorary consuls of Belarus work in Turkey: in Adana, Alanya, Antalya, Bursa, and Izmir.

Alexey Shved, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Istanbul (Turkey):