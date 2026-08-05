US administration uncovered $230 billion in fraud in aid programs

According to US Vice President J.D. Vance, the US administration has uncovered $230 billion in fraudulent schemes in federal aid programs, TASS reports.

He emphasized that since its inception in January 2025, the current US administration has "uncovered approximately $230 billion in fraud" related to Medicare and Medicaid, food assistance, and subsidized loans for Americans, as well as other federal support programs.

"According to our internal analytical estimates, we have already managed to stop $56 billion in payments to fraudsters on an annual basis," Vance added. According to him, US authorities have collected approximately $55 billion in fines and compensation through investigations into these violations.

Vance assured that work in this area is "just beginning." The Vice President specified that US authorities have outlined a "new phase" in this effort. He therefore called on Congress to approve a number of bills aimed at curbing such abuses.

In early April, US President Donald Trump announced that Vance would be responsible for combating fraud in the US.