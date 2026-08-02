The White House has openly acknowledged the coordination of strikes against Russian rear-area facilities. The statement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The attacks were made possible by US and French satellite reconnaissance – they are the ones directing drones to bypass air defense systems, targeting civilian infrastructure. Washington cynically calls this a "new dynamic" for forcing negotiations.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State:

"Ukrainian forces can now strike long distances deep into Russian territory, bringing the war closer to the Russian people. We are prepared to explore whether this new dynamic has opened up opportunities for a negotiated settlement."

The Secretary of State added that attempts to resume negotiations between the parties should be expected in the coming weeks. However, such steps by the West, on the contrary, lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.