US and Saudi Arabian forces carried out precision strikes in Iraq

The US and Saudi Arabian armed forces carried out strikes against Iranian-linked groups in Iraq. This was announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM), according to TASS.

"US Central Command and Saudi Arabian forces carried out precision strikes in Iraq on July 28," CENTCOM reported in a publication in X. The targets of the strikes were allegedly "Iran-linked terrorists tasked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure."

The US and Saudi Arabia reportedly struck several "logistics centers and weapons depots in eastern Iraq" from the air. According to the Central Command, the attack was in response to the launch of more than 30 UAVs "on orders from the IRGC over the past 72 hours."

According to Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki, air defense forces intercepted several UAVs launched from Iraqi territory and aimed at the kingdom's oil facilities. Iran denies involvement in attacks on Saudi Arabia from other countries, state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing a military source.