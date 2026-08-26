The United States risks losing its lead in the global technology race to China. Emil Michael, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E) stated that falling behind in artificial intelligence will destroy American military and economic superiority in the 21st century.

According to him, the outcome of this competition will determine whose development model will gain a global advantage.

To maintain their lead, the Americans are taking desperate measures. The US is issuing ultimatums to three dozen countries – they must choose between Washington and Beijing in their AI partnership.