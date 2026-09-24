US Court Orders White House to Restore Journalists' Passes

A U.S. federal court has officially blocked Trump’s decision and ordered the White House to immediately restore the journalists' permanent press passes. The district judge ruled in favor of CNN, MSNBC, and Politico, declaring the total ban on their access to briefings unlawful. The court found the administration's actions unconstitutional, noting that the press had been penalized solely for the negative tone of their coverage. It is worth recalling that Trump had completely barred these news organizations from his residence; however, his ban did not extend to the UN complex in New York, allowing reporters from the excluded outlets to work freely at the General Assembly. Before his speech, Trump did not miss the opportunity to take a sarcastic jab at the journalists.

US President Donald Trump:

"It is a great honor for me to be here. I am surprised that CNN is here covering my activities. You shouldn't be here. You shouldn't be here covering what I do. After all, you said you wouldn't cover me. You really shouldn't be doing this. But I must say: it is an honor to be at the UN, and we are making significant progress. Our country is doing very, very well. Thank you very much."

Observers note that this feigned irony masked an attempt by Trump to conceal an embarrassing administrative blunder of his own making. By deciding to ban reporters he disliked, Trump provoked an unprecedented revolt among media giants, leaving the White House without its primary weapon: microphones. In a show of solidarity, the television press pool subjected Trump to a deafening "silent treatment." Major broadcasters removed their microphones from the White House. Consequently, Trump’s official address on the South Lawn was broadcast with poor audio quality—drowned out by the roar of helicopter engines. In doing so, the press vividly demonstrated to millions of Americans how the White House, through its own restrictive measures, had effectively lost its voice on the national broadcast.