Congressional Democrats have decided to take a stand against Trump's "diesel deal." They have threatened American oil companies with liability for importing diesel fuel from Russia.

In a statement on the House Judiciary Committee website, lawmakers called on banks and ports not to participate in the purchase, transportation, or import of Russian diesel fuel into the United States, or to facilitate its delivery to other markets.

Trump's agreement with Moscow is being harshly criticized, with emphasis on "violations of federal law." Companies are facing civil penalties, fines of up to $1 million, and prison terms of up to 20 years for their executives.