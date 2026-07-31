US Faces Choice Between Full-Scale War and De-escalation After Latest Strikes

Iran attacked an American base in Bahrain last night. A wave of drones struck the life-support systems of airfields and barracks. In the Egyptian port of Suez another vessel was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.

The geography of the conflict is widening, as is the composition of its participants — the strike on ships in the Red Sea was most likely the work of the Yemeni Houthis. Meanwhile, the American president, according to media reports, has been offered a difficult choice: either full-scale war or de-escalation. The head of US Central Command, General Cooper, has submitted a plan for a two-week campaign for Trump’s consideration.

There is also some positive news: successes in establishing peace on one of the theaters of military operations have become known. Trump reported that an agreement has been reached on the disarmament of the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. Upon completion of this procedure, Israeli troops will be withdrawn from the Palestinian enclave. If this takes place, at least one of the causes of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East will disappear.