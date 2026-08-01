The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American General Alexus Grinkevich, has reported to the Pentagon a shortage of forces to ensure the protection of Israel from Iranian ballistic missile strikes, TASS reports.

According to sources of the publication, “a key US general in Europe this week privately warned the Pentagon that he lacks sufficient naval forces for the further protection of Israel from ballistic missiles.”

Grinkevich, who simultaneously heads the US European Command, “sent a written notification” to the leadership of the American military department in which he stressed that “without an additional Navy destroyer he will be forced to give preference to ensuring the defense of US territory rather than Israel.”

The publication clarifies that “US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean have for many years been used to assist in ensuring the defense of Israel.” As the outlet emphasizes, these ships are equipped with radar systems and air-defense means with which they “have shot down missiles launched at Israel not only by Iran but also by the Yemeni Houthis” from the Ansar Allah movement. The US European Command coordinates these actions in the Mediterranean while at the same time maintaining readiness to participate in a potential conflict in Europe.

As follows from the material, as of 31 July two American destroyers were located in the Mediterranean Sea and three at the Rota base in Spain. The group of US ships in the Arabian Sea, used in particular for the naval blockade of Iran, included 11 destroyers. One more American destroyer was located in the Red Sea, the publication says.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on 28 February. In June Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of 8 July the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the reached agreements in the part concerning the Strait of Hormuz.