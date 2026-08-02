US Halts Strikes on Iran, Renewing Its Offer of a Deal

Trump ordered a pause in strikes on Iran. The American leader is prepared to order a cessation of hostilities if Tehran agrees to a deal.

The mandatory conditions of the new agreement include Iran's abandonment of its nuclear program and complete freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Tehran has so far been slow to respond. Meanwhile, Trump's peace initiative was preceded by a sharp escalation of tensions in the region: American media reported that the Pentagon had ordered a two-week, full-scale air operation against Iran, and US citizens were strongly advised to leave the Gulf States. According to some reports, Israel is also expected to join the operation.