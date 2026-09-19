Donald Trump has signed the bill—previously passed by the US Congress—to toughen sanctions against Russia. Consequently, the document, which also extends existing restrictions against Iran, has entered into legal force.

The bill, dubbed "hellish sanctions" by the media, empowers the US President to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100% on any countries and foreign companies that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas. It also provides for sanctions against Russia's top political and military leadership as well as state-owned companies.

At the same time, Democrats fear that the bill primarily benefits Trump himself, as it effectively restores his unrestricted authority to launch global trade wars.