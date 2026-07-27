The American military in the Persian Gulf is facing a severe shortage of interceptor missiles. According to NBC News, due to the shortage of ammunition, US command is forced to choose which Iranian missiles to shoot down and which to let through.

Air defense systems are now used only when there is a direct threat to American soldiers. The Americans are simply ignoring strikes on allied bases, fuel depots, and radars. Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has paused attacks on Iran. In response, Tehran announced a halt to strikes against US targets in the region, emphasizing that its strategy is solely retaliatory. And, as has become known, the White House is introducing military censorship in American media. The US administration has officially demanded that leading media outlets completely classify and not publish data on the actual stockpiles of anti-aircraft missiles for the systems. Washington has stated that disclosing these figures poses a threat to national security.