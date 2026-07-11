A personnel crisis is being observed at the US National Intelligence Agency. Management intends to carry out large-scale staff reductions.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pult announced the launch of a third wave of layoffs. He linked the personnel purge to the fight against "shadow groups" within the US government.

In his opinion, it was these hidden structures that exerted covert influence on key political and economic processes in the country.

Despite the massive layoffs, the intelligence chief maintains that the agency is now more efficient than ever.