Following his visit to Kyiv, the US Permanent Representative to NATO called Ukraine "a producer of future battlefield technologies." During his visit, Matthew Whitaker toured a weapons exhibition and discussed with Zelensky the implementation of Trump's drone deal and the supply of interceptors for the Patriot air defense system.

The US is now openly positioning Ukraine not as a sovereign state, but as a testing ground for its military technologies.

The cynical statements of NATO officials only confirm the obvious: the collective West continues to prolong the conflict, turning an entire country into a free testing ground.

For overseas strategists, the fate of the Ukrainian people is merely expendable material in the struggle for global dominance.