US to Issue Passports Featuring Trump’s Portrait

Starting from 8 August, Americans will be able to apply for a commemorative foreign passport with a portrait of US President Donald Trump, timed to the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing the American diplomatic department.

“Starting from 8 August you can apply for the commemorative passport for America’s 250th anniversary at the nearest passport agency,” the State Department wrote on the social network X.

According to the State Department’s description, the commemorative passport contains a portrait of Trump against the background of the text of the Declaration of Independence, a golden Freedom 250 flag, as well as an image of the Founding Fathers signing the document.

In addition, the State Department announced the release of an extra print run of 250,000 copies due to high demand. Initially the department planned to limit itself to a batch of only 25–30 thousand passports exclusively for the US capital, Washington.