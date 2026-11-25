The US government has released a new batch of documents related to the work of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The agency is known for cultivating entire “information networks” abroad in the interests of the United States. Media outlets financed by the Americans pursued editorial policies beneficial to Washington and engaged in targeted work with public opinion.

It has become known, for example, that the US government financed Ukrainian media through Google and YouTube (with the money effectively coming from the American treasury). It is also unsurprising that USAID supported around 50 Russian online publications. At the same time, the Americans practised unambiguous censorship, which they described as “blocking conflicting narratives.”

Other tools were also used. To remove a story from newspaper pages, it was simply labelled disinformation without verification or evidence. Moreover, in USAID’s internal documents no one concealed that the process involved managing media in so-called manual mode.