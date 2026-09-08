Ushakov: Putin Told Trump What Washington Could Do to Speed Up a Halt to Combat

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on 8 September, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reported.

“Another telephone conversation took place between President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump,” Ushakov said.

During the call, he said, Putin set out his views on steps the American side could take to bring combat in Ukraine to a faster close.

Ushakov stressed that the Russian president gave an objective analysis of what is happening in the special military operation zone and of the prospects for achieving its objectives.

“Incidentally, it was indicated what the Americans could realistically do for the swiftest possible end to military action,” Ushakov said.