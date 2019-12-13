This emergency does not add to the optimism of ordinary Europeans either. The gas leak after the explosion at Nord Stream provoked a leak.



The former head of the Polish Foreign Ministry "thanked" the U.S. for the accident on the pipelines. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reasonably asked whether the report was an official statement about a terrorist attack.



The theory that the leak at Nord Stream was caused by U.S. actions was supported by Donald Trump. In his social media, he commented on the Polish politician's post saying: "This is really very serious!"



Yesterday, there was information about simultaneous gas leakage from three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Despite the fact that the pipes were not functioning, they were filled with gas. Copenhagen and Stockholm established a five-nautical-mile exclusion zone for all kinds of vessels around the leakage area for safety purposes. The way the White House promptly declared its support for Europe after the explosions on the Nord Streams, as well as its readiness to supply it with one million barrels of oil per day, makes experts and bloggers think.



The opening of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline in Poland at exactly the same time can also be considered a coincidence. According to the plan, it will carry gas from Norway to Poland and the neighboring countries.



