3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cases of desecration of graves and monuments increasing in Europe
New acts of vandalism are being recorded in other European countries. The police in Finland are looking for offenders who desecrated the graves of Soviet soldiers in the garrison cemetery near Kirkonummi. Unidentified people wrote symbols of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and aggressive slogans on the tombstones.
In Sofia, Bulgaria, vandals targeted a monument to the Soviet Army. It was doused with yellow and blue paint from a drone - the monument was cleaned by volunteers. And the police started to search for the trespassers.
And in Estonian Tartu, the city authorities started a war against the monument in Raadi Park. They suggest to rebury the remains of soldiers and to move the tombstone to another place. It has been desecrated, too. The man who committed the act of vandalism himself called the police and confessed to what he had done. The Bronze Soldier in Tallinn was also vandalized.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All