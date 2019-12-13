Cases of desecration of graves and monuments increasing in Europe

New acts of vandalism are being recorded in other European countries. The police in Finland are looking for offenders who desecrated the graves of Soviet soldiers in the garrison cemetery near Kirkonummi. Unidentified people wrote symbols of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and aggressive slogans on the tombstones.

In Sofia, Bulgaria, vandals targeted a monument to the Soviet Army. It was doused with yellow and blue paint from a drone - the monument was cleaned by volunteers. And the police started to search for the trespassers.