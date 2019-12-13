EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Belarusian embassy attacked in The Hague

The Belarusian embassy in The Hague was attacked. The criminals broke the windows and painted the walls of the diplomatic mission. The police managed to detain one of the suspects. The act of the attack and vandalism was confirmed in the Foreign Ministry of our country. At the moment the restoration and cleaning works are in progress.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All