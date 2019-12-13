3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarusian embassy attacked in The Hague
The Belarusian embassy in The Hague was attacked. The criminals broke the windows and painted the walls of the diplomatic mission. The police managed to detain one of the suspects. The act of the attack and vandalism was confirmed in the Foreign Ministry of our country. At the moment the restoration and cleaning works are in progress.
