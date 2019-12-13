Rights of Russian-speaking people infringed in Latvia

Offensive on the Russian-speaking population in Latvia: the Seimas voted in favor of revision of residence permits, which were issued before 2003. Holders of the document will have to undergo a tougher bureaucratic procedure - to pass language exams, to convince the Latvian state in their loyalty, to collect documents that prove the right to reside in the country. We are talking about several thousand people, most of them Russian-speaking and elderly. The Latvian authorities do not forget even the smallest things: the Russian language has been banned even in ATMs