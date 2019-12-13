PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Access to Yandex services blocked in Latvia

Latvia blocked access to services "Yandex". Such a decision was taken by the National Council on electronic media.

They also plan to ban the service "Yandex Music", containing podcasts and content allegedly created by persons under the sanction in Latvia. "Yandex has already filed an appeal.

This is not the first attempt by Riga to ban the unwanted views. In spring, Latvia blocked access to 16 Russian Internet resources.

