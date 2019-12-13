3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Farewell to Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Moscow
The funeral for Vladimir Zhirinovsky is being held in Moscow. Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia conducted the burial service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The ceremony was carried out in the presence of family members and close ones, fellow party members, parliamentarians, and other statesmen. Also, many people came to the church with flowers to pay the tribute to his memory. The official ceremony of farewell to the LDPR leader took place in the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions. Vladimir Zhirinovsky will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery. The politician died of a long illness on April 6.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All