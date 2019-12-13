Farewell to Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Moscow

The funeral for Vladimir Zhirinovsky is being held in Moscow. Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia conducted the burial service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The ceremony was carried out in the presence of family members and close ones, fellow party members, parliamentarians, and other statesmen. Also, many people came to the church with flowers to pay the tribute to his memory. The official ceremony of farewell to the LDPR leader took place in the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions. Vladimir Zhirinovsky will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery. The politician died of a long illness on April 6.