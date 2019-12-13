3.42 RUB
Military base for thousand American soldiers built in Poland
Poland continues to make every possible effort to become the main American bridgehead in Eastern Europe. The country's defense department announced the opening of a new military base for American soldiers. The facility was built in the small town of Swietoszów and is designed to accommodate a thousand troops.
In addition, the new base will be used to house and train combat vehicles before they are moved to a desired area. The facility will also store weapons and ammunition for the U.S. military contingent.
