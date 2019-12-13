3.42 RUB
U.S. discusses replacement of Zelensky
Washington is preparing a replacement for Zelensky, Russian media reported, citing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
The fact is that the illegitimate head of the Kiev regime has begun to get out from under the control of the United States, and now they are discussing his replacement with a more cooperative and less corrupt figure. Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is named as the most likely candidate. The White House believes that with him it will be possible to better prepare for potential negotiations with Russia, while Zelensky intends to fight to the end.
