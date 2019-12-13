PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
United States recognizes impossibility of resolving crisis in Ukraine without Russia

The United States finally recognized that it is impossible to solve the crisis in the "non-independent" without Moscow. In particular, the permanent representative of the United States to the UN emphasized that the conference on Ukraine, which was held in Switzerland, was not a peaceful negotiation, the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict requires that Russia is at the negotiating table.

We shall remind you that the conference was held at Kiev's initiative. Sixteen countries refused to sign the final communiqué.

