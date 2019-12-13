A new mobilization law may be adopted in Ukraine. It is predicted to affect more than 10 million men. This was told by correspondents in the project ATN "Trends".

There are curious nuances. Without a military registration card one will not be allowed to conduct real estate transactions, use money and medical services, and even drive a car. And those who fled abroad, who decided to change their passport before the adoption of the law, will receive only temporary passes to return to the homeland - that is, to the front.

If at least half of this is true, no one is going to stop the meat grinder. It seems that there are indeed plans to fight to the last Ukrainian.

The head of Ukraine's economic development committee, Dmytro Natalukha, is concerned about over the 3.5 million fellow citizens whom the AFU cannot find inside the country and send to slaughter, just because they are doing everything they can to stay out of the state's sight. But officials and military commissars in TV studios are thinking about how to catch them and send them to the front.

Dmytro Natalukha, head of the Committee for Economic Development of Ukraine: