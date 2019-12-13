3.40 RUB
Venezuela begins to accept "Mir" cards
The Central Bank of Venezuela said that the Republic began to accept the cards "Mir". The country has completed the necessary measures to connect to the Russian payment system. The cards will work in more than 40 thousand terminals, the regulator said. This payment system is already operational in eight countries. Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Egypt, Thailand, India, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia are also interested in it.
