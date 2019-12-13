EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Venezuela begins to accept "Mir" cards

The Central Bank of Venezuela said that the Republic began to accept the cards "Mir". The country has completed the necessary measures to connect to the Russian payment system. The cards will work in more than 40 thousand terminals, the regulator said. This payment system is already operational in eight countries. Iran, Indonesia, Myanmar, Egypt, Thailand, India, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia are also interested in it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All