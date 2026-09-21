Vance: The Conflict in Ukraine Is the Hardest to Settle

The conflict in Ukraine is the most difficult to settle. That statement was made by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, TASS reported.

“The president [of the United States, Donald Trump] said that the war of Russia and Ukraine is — by a wide margin — the most difficult international conflict to settle,” Vance noted in a conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington before departing on a working trip to the state of North Carolina.

“Undoubtedly it is hard to settle this problem. Although I prefer to work for a president who energetically tries to solve the problem,” the U.S. vice president stressed.

He also expressed the view that there are grounds to hope for progress following the contact planned for September 22 between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. “Listen, I always look with optimism at the prospects for progress,” Vance said.

On September 22 Trump is expected to be in New York to take part in events of the current session of the U.N. General Assembly. It is assumed that on September 23 he will be in Washington.