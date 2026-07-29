View from Iran: Netanyahu's US Visit Threatens Full-Scale War

Despite statements of readiness for negotiations, tensions around Iran persist. Experts do not rule out the possibility that the region could enter a new stage of confrontation with broader geopolitical consequences.

Khayal Muazzin, journalist (Iran): "I think Netanyahu's visit to the US and meeting with Trump serves only one purpose – to renew the war on a full-scale level. And this war will enter a new phase. Despite Trump's statements and the fact that Iran is also giving positive signals about negotiations, the war will not be limited to the conflict between Iran and the US; other countries will join in. A very intense, brutal war is expected in the regions. This will be the final war. The US or Iran, Russia or China. A new world order. Currently, the Iranian people, as well as some political forces, do not trust talks and do not believe that negotiations with the US will yield any results."