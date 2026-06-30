The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense issued a statement asserting that no preparations for a Russian attack on the Baltics have been observed. Generals in Vilnius believe that reports to this effect in the foreign press are alarming the public and are part of a hybrid war.

Apparently, the minds of the Lithuanian leadership are in complete chaos: if the Western press is reporting on preparations for an invasion, then surely the West is waging a hybrid war? Furthermore, the Ministry of Defense believes that an attack will not occur, but the country is threatened by sabotage and drone incursions. Meanwhile, only Ukrainian drones have visited the country so far. So, is Lithuania building a drone wall in the wrong place? And is it mining the wrong border too?