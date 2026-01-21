3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.40 BYN
Vilnius May Lift Ban on Potash Transit from Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Eminent Lithuanian politician Andriukaitis, a member of the European Parliament and honorary chairman of the Social Democratic Party, has made a bold statement. He believes that Vilnius may lift restrictions on the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers.
The politician reckons that this issue could become a subject of negotiations between Vilnius and Minsk. Andriukaitis admits that Belarus could, in return, allow the transit of Ukrainian cargo through its territory to the port of Klaipėda.
Recently, voices in Vilnius have increasingly been heard in support of restoring economic relations with our country. It is quite possible that Andriukaitis's statement is a kind of informal sounding probe, preceding some more or less active steps.