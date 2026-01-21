Vilnius May Lift Ban on Potash Transit from Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2f2c851-9809-4915-b3d4-b5e5ca554108/conversions/9474a629-b744-445e-b98c-da0f550856a1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2f2c851-9809-4915-b3d4-b5e5ca554108/conversions/9474a629-b744-445e-b98c-da0f550856a1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2f2c851-9809-4915-b3d4-b5e5ca554108/conversions/9474a629-b744-445e-b98c-da0f550856a1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2f2c851-9809-4915-b3d4-b5e5ca554108/conversions/9474a629-b744-445e-b98c-da0f550856a1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Eminent Lithuanian politician Andriukaitis, a member of the European Parliament and honorary chairman of the Social Democratic Party, has made a bold statement. He believes that Vilnius may lift restrictions on the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers.

The politician reckons that this issue could become a subject of negotiations between Vilnius and Minsk. Andriukaitis admits that Belarus could, in return, allow the transit of Ukrainian cargo through its territory to the port of Klaipėda.