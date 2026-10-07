Vilnius Purchases American Combat UAVs
Lithuania has become the largest buyer of US weaponry in the Baltic States. Vilnius recently received its first US-made combat drones, according to Lithuanian media citing the country's Ministry of National Defense.
Along with the drones designed to destroy armored vehicles, Lithuania purchased control systems, training equipment for troops, and a maintenance package.
Over the past few years, Vilnius has purchased approximately €2 billion worth of weaponry and military equipment from the United States.