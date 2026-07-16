The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense reports that there are far more people willing to join the army in 2026 than planned.

To date, over 8,000 applications have been submitted, while the planned number of recruits is less than 5,000. There are no barracks, weapons, or training facilities for this large number of conscripts.

The Ministry proudly announces that some young patriots will not be drafted for now – they will have to wait their turn.

This story is noteworthy as an indicator of public sentiment in Lithuania: apparently, propaganda about the inevitability of a major war has become so pervasive that it has literally shaped public consciousness. On the other hand, the Ministry of National Defense's announcement could be a tactical ploy: when everyone wants to join the army, it needs more money – what better reason to turn to the EU for additional loans? For example, Lithuania is currently awaiting a transfer of €6.5 billion from the European SAFE fund.