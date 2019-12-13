3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko hit by severe criticism
Vitaly Klitschko sees no difference between May 8 or 9, as the date of the World War II end.
In Kiev, where a march in honor of the SS division funded by the mayor's office has been held lately, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko came under a wave of criticism. While laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the capital's Park of Eternal Glory, he said that he sees no difference, when to celebrate the end of the World War II, either on May 8 or May 9.
Such a statement caused a sharp reaction in social networks. The fact is that these two dates are officially separated in Ukraine. May 9 is the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II, and May 8 is the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. The Verkhovna Rada approved these changes in 2015 as part of the implementation of the policy of so-called ‘decommunization’. However, not all deputies agree to give up the heroic legacy.
