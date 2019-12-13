Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko hit by severe criticism

Vitaly Klitschko sees no difference between May 8 or 9, as the date of the World War II end.

In Kiev, where a march in honor of the SS division funded by the mayor's office has been held lately, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko came under a wave of criticism. While laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the capital's Park of Eternal Glory, he said that he sees no difference, when to celebrate the end of the World War II, either on May 8 or May 9.