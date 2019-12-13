3.40 RUB
Monument to Soviet warrior dismantled in Lvov Region
Kiev regime does not leave attempts to destroy the truth. Another monument of the Soviet era was demolished in the Lvov Region. This time the "Soviet Warrior" in the city of Vinniki became the victim.. According to the mayor of Lvov, the sculpture will be moved to the Memorial Museum of Totalitarian Regimes.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
