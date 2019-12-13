EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Monument to Soviet warrior dismantled in Lvov Region

Kiev regime does not leave attempts to destroy the truth. Another monument of the Soviet era was demolished in the Lvov Region. This time the "Soviet Warrior" in the city of Vinniki became the victim.. According to the mayor of Lvov, the sculpture will be moved to the Memorial Museum of Totalitarian Regimes.

