PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Volkswagen set to close plants in Germany for the first time in its history

For the first time in its history Volkswagen is going to close plants in Germany. The main brand of the company, producing models Golf and Tiguan, threatens to become unprofitable. The first to suffer an unenviable fate will be a major car manufacturing plant and a component manufacturing facility.

The company is also trying to terminate the agreement with trade unions on preservation of workplaces till 2029 (in Germany it is 300 thousand workplaces).

New manufacturers are coming to Europe, the FRG as a place to do business is increasingly lagging behind in competitiveness.

On the eve of the local elections in Thuringia and Saxony, Scholz's ruling coalition suffered a spectacular defeat at the hands of the Alternative for Germany party.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All