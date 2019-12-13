Volkswagen set to close plants in Germany for the first time in its history

For the first time in its history Volkswagen is going to close plants in Germany. The main brand of the company, producing models Golf and Tiguan, threatens to become unprofitable. The first to suffer an unenviable fate will be a major car manufacturing plant and a component manufacturing facility.

The company is also trying to terminate the agreement with trade unions on preservation of workplaces till 2029 (in Germany it is 300 thousand workplaces).

New manufacturers are coming to Europe, the FRG as a place to do business is increasingly lagging behind in competitiveness.