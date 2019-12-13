3.42 RUB
Volkswagen set to close plants in Germany for the first time in its history
For the first time in its history Volkswagen is going to close plants in Germany. The main brand of the company, producing models Golf and Tiguan, threatens to become unprofitable. The first to suffer an unenviable fate will be a major car manufacturing plant and a component manufacturing facility.
The company is also trying to terminate the agreement with trade unions on preservation of workplaces till 2029 (in Germany it is 300 thousand workplaces).
New manufacturers are coming to Europe, the FRG as a place to do business is increasingly lagging behind in competitiveness.
On the eve of the local elections in Thuringia and Saxony, Scholz's ruling coalition suffered a spectacular defeat at the hands of the Alternative for Germany party.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
