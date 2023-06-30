“Everyone here in Brussels is asking the same question: where is the money? The European Commission has amended the budget, demanding additional billions of euros from the EU country. How did this happen? How did the European Union come to the brink of bankruptcy? They want to take 50 billion euros from the EU countries and give them to Ukraine as well, although they themselves cannot account for the money given out earlier. They want more money from the European countries in order to continue paying the interest on the EU loans they took out earlier. Those loans, from which Poland and Hungary have not received a single cent. This is all frivolous, to say the least. They want money from us for migration, but not to strengthen the borders, but to bring in more migrants. And, of course, they haven't forgotten about themselves: they are asking for billions of euros to increase the salaries of Brussels officials. Hungary's position is simple: we want to know where the huge sums of money that we handed over to the EU have gone. Finally, we want to know who put the European Union to the brink of bankruptcy.”