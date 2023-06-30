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Hungarian Prime Minister asks official Brussels head-on question
Where has the European money gone? How has the European Union emerged on the verge of bankruptcy? The question to official Brussels was asked by Hungarian Prime Minister. It does not take long to find the answer. The EU is going to give Kiev another 50 billion euros! Orban called the offer absurd.
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:
“Everyone here in Brussels is asking the same question: where is the money? The European Commission has amended the budget, demanding additional billions of euros from the EU country. How did this happen? How did the European Union come to the brink of bankruptcy? They want to take 50 billion euros from the EU countries and give them to Ukraine as well, although they themselves cannot account for the money given out earlier. They want more money from the European countries in order to continue paying the interest on the EU loans they took out earlier. Those loans, from which Poland and Hungary have not received a single cent. This is all frivolous, to say the least. They want money from us for migration, but not to strengthen the borders, but to bring in more migrants. And, of course, they haven't forgotten about themselves: they are asking for billions of euros to increase the salaries of Brussels officials. Hungary's position is simple: we want to know where the huge sums of money that we handed over to the EU have gone. Finally, we want to know who put the European Union to the brink of bankruptcy.”
The Hungarian leader is sure that a big political crisis is brewing in Brussels, which may last for several months