Militants and armored vehicles on the territories of schools and kindergartens - this is the current reality in Ukraine. Representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Security Forces have equipped combat positions in the territory of civilian facilities.

The Ukrainian military do not hide the fact that they have occupied children's institutions. On the contrary, they are posting photos from kindergartens with brand-new British weapons, which were recently delivered to them. They make jokes and shoot videos on TikTok.